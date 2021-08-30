Survivor Announces Season 41 Cast, Major Changes

at .

We are so ready for the return of Survivor, but the 41st season will feature some big changes.

CBS on Monday announced the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other on the series when it returns with a two-hour premiere, Wednesday, Sept. 22 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) .

As TV’s preeminent reality series for 20 years, Survivor 41 begins a bold new era this fall with the introduction of exciting fresh elements to the competition, which promise to intensify the battle for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.

Survivor Season 41 Cast

As the thrilling competition begins on the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined castaways will be divided into three tribes of six to face a faster, more intense, and more dangerous season than ever before.

The unpredictable, accelerated pace will test even the strongest super-fan, as supplies are minimal, reward challenges are scarce, and players find themselves faced with advantages that could significantly help their game or, just as easily, extinguish their torch.

“I cannot remember a time when I’ve been this excited to launch a new season of SURVIVOR,” said executive producer and host Jeff Probst.

Jeff Probst for Season 39 - Survivor

“SURVIVOR 41 features a really likable group of savvy SURVIVOR players, and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we’ve ever done," he continued.

"We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of SURVIVOR!”

For the first time, host Jeff Probst will also take viewers inside the action, addressing the audience directly throughout the season, even letting fans in on some twists before the players are made aware.

In addition, junior fans can test their own Survivor skills by playing the new “Game within the Game.”

The Ultimate Survivor

Each week, they’ll have to spot a hidden rebus puzzle within the episode and then solve it.

The individuals competing on season 41 are from diverse backgrounds with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast, and in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor.

The following are the 18 new castaways competing this fall.

Brad Reese - Survivor

Name: Brad Reese

Age: 50

Hometown: Shawnee, Wyo.

Current Residence: Shawnee, Wyo.

Occupation: Rancher

Danny McCray - Survivor

Name: Danny McCray 

Age: 33

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current Residence: Frisco, Texas

Occupation: Ex-NFL player

David Voce - Survivor

Name: David Voce

Age: 35

Hometown: Highland, Calif.

Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Neurosurgeon

Deshawn Radden - Survivor

Name: Deshawn Radden 

Age: 26

Hometown: San Bernardino, Calif.

Current Residence: Miami, Fla.

Occupation: Medical student

Eric Abraham - Survivor

Name: Eric Abraham

Age: 51

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current Residence: San Antonio, Texas

Occupation: Cyber security analyst

Erika Casupanan - Survivor

Name: Erika Casupanan

Age: 32

Hometown: Niagara Falls, Ont.

Current Residence: Toronto, Ont.

Occupation: Communications manager

Evvie Jagoda - Survivor

Name: Evvie Jagoda

Age: 28

Hometown: Westchester, N.Y.

Current Residence: Arlington, Mass.

Occupation: PhD student

Genie Chen - Survivor

Name: Genie Chen

Age: 46

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Current Residence: Portland, Ore.

Occupation: Grocery clerk

Heather Aldret - Survivor

Name: Heather Aldret

Age: 52

Hometown: Charleston, S.C.

Current Residence: Charleston, S.C.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Jairus Robinson - Survivor

Name: Jairus Robinson 

Age: 20

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Okla.

Current Residence: Oklahoma City, Okla.

Occupation: College student

Liana Wallace - Survivor

Name: Liana Wallace

Age: 20

Hometown: Evanston, Ill.

Current Residence: Washington, D.C.

Occupation: College student

Naseer Muttalif - Survivor

Name: Naseer Muttalif

Age: 37

Hometown: Sri Lanka

Current Residence: Morgan Hill, Calif.

Occupation: Sales manager

Ricard Foye - Survivor

Name: Ricard Foyé

Age: 31

Hometown: Lynnwood, Wash.

Current Residence: Sedro-Woolley, Wash.

Occupation: Flight attendant

Sara Wilson - Survivor

Name: Sara Wilson

Age: 24

Hometown: Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Current Residence: Boston, Mass.

Occupation: Healthcare consultant

Shantel Smith - Survivor

Name: Shantel Smith

Age: 34

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Current Residence: Washington, D.C.

Occupation: Pastor

Sydney Segal - Survivor

Name: Sydney Segal

Age: 26

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Law student

Tiffany Seely - Survivor

Name: Tiffany Seely

Age: 47

Hometown: Forest Hills, Queens, N.Y.

Current Residence: Plainview, N.Y.

Occupation: Teacher

Xander Hastings - Survivor

Name: Xander Hastings

Age: 21

Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla.

Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: App developer

42 TV Celebrities Who've Spent Time in the Slammer
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

Survivor Quotes

Looks like the end of the world.

Dan

My very first immunity, ever!

Jerri

Survivor

Survivor Photos

Xander Hastings - Survivor
Tiffany Seely - Survivor
Sydney Segal - Survivor
Shantel Smith - Survivor
Sara Wilson - Survivor
Ricard Foye - Survivor

Survivor Videos

Survivor Maryland: All-Stars - The First 8 Minutes
Survivor Maryland: All-Stars - The First 8 Minutes
Survivor One World Cast Introductions
Survivor One World Cast Introductions
  1. Shows
  2. Survivor
  3. Survivor Announces Season 41 Cast, Major Changes