The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 11 Review: Pledge Allegiance

Poor Sarah is discovering it's lonely at the top.

After reconnecting with her father more, she lost her boyfriend and her best friend in rapid succession on The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 11.

It's not easy to be the person around which everyone revolves. But that's Sarah in Greylock.

After all, without her intervention, Greylock would be a series of massive holes in the ground after Lydon had ravaged it for its coltan.

At least now, there's hope for the future, after the coltan revenues start flowing into the town's coffers.

However, that doesn't dismiss the fact that her parents and brother at best tolerate each other, and she's stuck in the middle playing referee, again and again, and again.

She had gotten rid of one of those problems when her mother Ellen went off to rehab on The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 4.

Danny was happy that the parent he despised had left, at least for a while. Also, Sarah had more time to run her nation when she didn't have to be a full-time deterrent.

However, that period of freedom was short-lived, as Paul, the father Sarah despised, showed up on The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 7, seeking, it turned out, political asylum from his daughter's new country.

Danny was thrilled to accommodate Paul, whose disappearance affected him less.

Then, just as Sarah and Paul were taking baby steps toward repairing their relationship, Ellen breezed back into town, offering amends to all those she had hurt, whether they wanted them or not.

Ellen had the good grace to kick Paul out of her house. It wasn't like he was the only bad Cooper parent.

But Paul turned out to be a problem for Sarah on two fronts, not just with Ellen but also with Weston.

That's because Paul was the State Department whistleblower that Weston had been hunting for years, and Weston finally pieced that together.

Of course. The one thing (besides Sarah's chronic distrust of men in general) that could blow up their relationship.

Although let's face it, Weston and Sarah have been an accident waiting to happen.

It just took half the season for them to realize that a journalist and a head of state shouldn't be in a relationship. Why it took two relatively smart people that long to realize it is hard to explain.

Paul, then Sarah, finally understood that the best thing they could do was to control the narrative as much as possible.

The published story was the death knell for Sarah and Weston's relationship, but that's probably for the best. Leading a flood-ravaged nation is a full-time job with little time for a personal life.

Thanks to Adam's demands on Corinne, Sarah needn't worry much about having one.

As bad as things were going for Sarah, things might have been worse for Danny.

First was his major gaffe of outing his night with Corinne in front of Adam on The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 10, throwing her life into a spiral. Then Ellen's return sent Danny spiraling.

And to make matters worse, the school play was, naturally, Romeo and Juliet, which cut too loose to the bone for Corinne, working on the costumes.

It was simple to understand that Adam felt betrayed when his wife slept with his new friend Danny. It's hard to believe that Adam had never pieced together that Danny was Corinne's high-school crush.

It came out that even back then, Adam knew that he was Corinne's rebound guy and was insecure about that for years. It appears that he was missing one crucial detail.

Still, it was wrong of Adam to demand that Corinne stay away from Sarah to regain his trust. The fact that Sarah reminded him of Danny wasn't reason enough to command that of her.

A.J. is a good friend to Corinne, but with her recent extramarital affair, she spoke a truth that Corinne wasn't ready to hear.

Sarah's great skill is to be a mediator, so she shouldn't be cut out of the picture altogether.

Maya finally got some more time in the spotlight as she wrestled with the question of testifying at her mother's parole hearing.

Maya has a hard shell, but inside she's torn between two parents, which she now loves.

For someone who was well-spoken enough to get elected to Greylock's congress, Maya was sure insecure about saying the wrong thing at her mother's hearing.

Luis proved what a good father he had grown into being when he sat down and talked seriously with Maya to see why she didn't want to testify.

Part of it was that she didn't want to mess up her mother's chances, and part of it was that she didn't want to leave Greylock.

In the end, Sarah got through to Maya and vice versa, with each deciding to support their parent.

Grover finally stopped spinning his wheels, and it was love that caused him to do so.

The motel manager forced him to make a choice about his new dog, so he opted to move out and buy a house.

Hey, both he and Sarah are free again. Maybe they could try again?

