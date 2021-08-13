To Tell The Truth Exclusive Sneak Peek: Joel McHale Grills the Contestants

We've got another exclusive first look at the upcoming episode of To Tell The Truth.

This time, it's not Mama or Anthony Anderson who steals the clip.

It's Joel McHale.

Honestly, McHale steals a lot of his on-air activity, so this shouldn't be a surprise.

In this clip, Joel McHale, Nico Santos, and Kate Flannery try to discover who is the real impersonators' agent.

McHale treats the guests as if it's open season on the contestants, and it's well worth taking a gander to amuse yourself.

If you're unfamiliar, To Tell The Truth is hosted by Anderson and frequently features his mother as a guest, if not an actual judge.

She's taken the world by storm with her presence, which is just another reason to watch this fun show.

A celebrity panel of judges is given the task of determining, out of three contestants, which is the person associated with the given job title.

In this case, they're digging deep with cunning questions to discover who is an impersonation agent.

It's the first time that I've seen contestants hesitate over answers and look as if they've been caught red-handed.

Of course, whether that's their strategy to win or not will be determined when the show airs.

None of them have to actually be impersonators, but it sure would be funny if the real agent brought along two impersonators to help him win the big bucks.

Alas, I don't think it quite works that way.

This particular session allows McHale the opportunity to do an impression or two of his own.

Maybe you can guess by the image on the video who it is, but I bet you can't!

Take a look at the clip now, and make sure you tune into an all-new To Tell the Truth on ABC on Sunday, August 15 at 10/9c.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.