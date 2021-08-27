Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 8 Episode 5

Did Jake and his old friend manage to leave the past in, well, the past?

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 5, the duo met up after several years apart, and there was a lot to unpack for them.

Meanwhile, Amy and Rosa negotiated with the police union after a turbulent time in the office.

Elsewhere, everyone was shocked and upset when the FBI took over a case, despite everyone knowing it should remain with the Nine-Nine.

How did it all play out?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.