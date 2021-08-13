Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 4 Episode 25

How did Snooki's return change the dynamic?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 25, Jenni's birthday celebrations brought everyone together.

But Angelina's gift sent shockwaves around the complex.

She wanted to do a birthday speech! No, we're not kidding.

Elsewhere, carboard boats were constructed to make the roomies feel like they were on the high seas.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.