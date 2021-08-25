Watch Stargirl Online: Season 2 Episode 3

Did Mike join the team?

On Stargirl Season 2 Episode 3, Mike asked Pat to let him be a part of the super team, leading to some surprising results.

Beth prepare - Stargirl Season 2 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Thunderbolt arrived in town with an agenda that put him on the outs with everyone else.

Elsewhere, the JSA prepared for a confrontation with The Shade.

What did they learn about the bad guys?

Use the video above to watch Stargirl online right here via TV Fanatic.

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 3 Quotes

Pat: Trust me, he’d just cause more trouble.
Mike: Me?
Pat: No, not you, Mike, the Thunderbolt. He’s not exactly a living monkey's paw, but he's close. I
Mike: I think he can hear you. Also, what's this got to do with monkeys?
Pat: OK, give me the pen.
Mike: No.
Pat: Now.
Mike: You’re saying I can't handle it.
Pat: Nobody can. I'm sorry, all right, Mike. I really am. It's just the Thunderbolt, he's too unpredictable.

Mike: What’s going on?
Thunderbolt: What's going on is that you, Mike Dugan, are now in control of me, the Thunderbolt.
Mike: The Thunderbolt?
Thunderbolt: As in Johnny Thunder and the Thunderbolt of the Justice Society of America. You’re so lucky.
Mike: This belonged to the JSA?
Thunderbolt: Yep, you said the magic word, and now I'm back in action.
Mike: Wait, so the magic words are so cool?
Thunderbolt: Word singular. It's pronounced ‘so cool’ in my native homeland of Badhnesia.
Mike: Bas-what?
Thunderbolt: It's not on the map anymore. Thanks for bringing it up. ‘So cool’ means set free the all-powerful force upon the earth of the magical and awe-inspiring Thunderbolt. It’s also a synonym for the sound on the chalkboard that drives everyone crazy, but I like that sound.

