Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Lips Unsealed

Did Kyle manage to celebrate her birthday?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 14, tensions mounted when family events made Kyle question her place with her sisters.

Meanwhile, Erika and Rinna joined forces to try to make sure their friend had a good day.

However, Erika was blindsided by even more shocks about her marriage.

Elsewhere, Sutton tried to move on from all of the drama with Crystal, but it seemed the latter was ready for the drama.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.