Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Season's Grillings

Who was lying?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 13, a damning news article about Erika threatened to fracture her relationships with all of the women.

As rumors swirled, the housewives had to make sense of the allegations and assess whether they could trust her.

How did Erika react? Her world was crumbling around her and she was losing allies.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.