Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 11 Episode 2

Did Maggie survive?

On The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 2, the aftermath of Negan's fateful decision played out, but before anyone could get to safety, they had to escape the tunnels.

Meanwhile, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess were all put through the process of The Commonwealth.

Unfortunately for them, it was more invasive than they thought, bringing up old wounds.

Elsewhere, a major death rocked the entire community.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.