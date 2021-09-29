All Rise Revived for Supersized Season 3 at OWN!

Lola Carmichael's court will be back in session before we know it!

OWN has picked up a third season of the canceled CBS drama All Rise with a bigger order than before...

20 new episodes have been pikced up by the Oprah Winfrey-owned cable network.

Simone Missick is set to reprise her role as Judge Lola Carmichael, and will also serve as an executive producer.

Other cast members set to return include Wilson Bethel as Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as Luke Watkins, and Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky.

Also returning are Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo, and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy Quinn.

Dee Harris-Lawrence will return as as showrunner.

At the time of its cancellation, All Rise was a solid performer for CBS, so the cancellation came as a surprise.

All Rise will be available to watch on OWN in its entirety ahead of the premiere, but the show will also be available on HBO Max and Hulu on December 1.

The third season will stream on those platforms after their OWN run next year.

"All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from Season 1 to 2. Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation,” OWN president Tina Perry said in a statement.

“A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get started on Season 3 and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

“We are incredibly thrilled that All Rise will be back in court, and we are so thankful to our great partners at OWN for ruling in favor of another season of this powerful drama,” said Warners president Brett Paul.

“Dee Harris-Lawrence and the creative team have done an incredible job of telling important stories about timely subjects which have been brought to life by Simone Missick and the show’s outstanding ensemble cast."

"We can’t wait for audiences to see what the All Rise team has in store for season three. And we are also grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Hulu, without whose support this would not be possible.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.