CBS Fall Spoilers: A Dangerous FBI Crossover, Trouble for the NCIS Team, & More!

We are just days away from the beginning of the 2021-22 TV season.

We've already delved deep into how ABC's shows will pick up, and now it's time to take a look at CBS.

We have plot details for NCIS, FBI, S.W.A.T, and more.

Let's take a look.

NCIS - Monday, September 20 at 9/8c

NCIS christens its new night with a chilling opener that finds the team entertaining the possibility that Gibbs is dead.

"As the NCIS team searches for Gibbs after wreckage from his boat is discovered, they find out he was tracking a serial killer with journalist Marcie Warren (Pam Dawber), who wrote an exposé on him," reads the official logline.

While we know Gibbs is in danger, we shouldn't be worried about whether that leaves him in a grave.

The series might make us believe he's in danger, but could you imagine the uproar if anything happened to him?

Check out the teaser below.

NCIS: Los Angeles - Sunday, October 10 at 9/8c

We're in for a later-than-usual premiere, but it will be filled with big developments.

"While Callen suspects Hetty of keeping secrets about his past and Joelle surfaces in her quest to capture Katya, NCIS must track down an informant whose life is in danger," the official description reads.

Hetty has been a secret-keeper throughout her time on the series.

It's been tough to tell what she's really thinking, but hey, at least the character is staging a comeback on a more permanent basis.

More Linda Hunt is always a good thing.

"Also, Kensi and Deeks work to expand their family," the logline continues.

NCIS: Hawai'i - Monday, September 20 at 10/9c.

This new iteration is fairly different than the other shows in the franchise.

"Vanessa Lachey stars as Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor Jane Tennant, who, with her unwavering team of specialists, balances duty, family and country, while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself," reads the description.

"In the premiere episode, an experimental Naval aircraft crashes on Oahu, and Tennant and her team must find who is behind it before classified state secrets are exposed."

The series also stars Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan.

The series premiere is a fun introduction to the world of the series.

FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, & FBI: International - Tuesday, September 21st.

CBS ushers in FBI Tuesdays with a three-show crossover.

"After a young woman is killed on her way home from a lavish yacht party, the team investigates who she was and how she came to be at the event, which was attended by some of the most influential people in the world," reads the synopsis for the first hour.

"Also, Maggie brings Crosby (Kellan Lutz, FBI: MOST WANTED) into the investigation after a murder suspect is identified as a veteran who had been on several Army operations with Crosby."

"A local FBI case involving two murdered women and a sea of powerful men turns into a manhunt for the dangerous leader of a far-reaching criminal enterprise," reads the description of the second hour.

As for the FBI: International portion, here's what you can expect:

Special Agent Scott Forrester and his Budapest-based FBI fly team head to Croatia, after Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza, FBI) enlists their help to capture an American fugitive who escaped to Zagreb with a 14-year-old girl.

OA (Zeeko Zaki, FBI) continues with the mission overseas, intent on bringing the fugitive to justice, while Europol agent Katrin Jaeger attempts to help the team secure the necessary support and access from the less-than-cooperative local authorities.

S.W.A.T. - Friday, October 1 at 8/7c

S.W.A.T. Season 5 picks up in the aftermath of Hondo's decision, and he's trying to live a life away from everyone else.

"In the aftermath of his decision to speak out in the press, Hondo retreats to a quiet town in Mexico to reassess his life and professional future, only to find himself reluctantly drawn into one local family’s fight for justice," reads the logline.

The series is on the move to Fridays.

Will you be following it?

Magnum P.I. - Friday, October 1 at 9/8c

"As Magnum tries to keep his new relationship a secret and handles cases solo while Higgins is away, he is tasked with finding a single mom being hunted by two very dangerous gangs," the synopsis shares.

"Also, while Higgins is abroad with Ethan, a misstep forces her to assist an old employer, and Rick gets some bad, but also very, very good news."

It will be fun to see how it all plays out for this successful reboot.

