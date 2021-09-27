Cheryl Burke Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Dancing With the Stars Live Show

Cheryl Burke will be taking a leave of absence from Dancing With the Stars.

The pro dancer -- who is fully vaccinated against the virus -- took to social media Sunday night to reveal she hadn't been feeling herself and got tested as a precaution.

“OK, guys, so I have really bad news. I am positive, which means I have COVID,” Burke shared in a video on social media.

“I’ve been feeling progressively worse."

"The PCR test came back, and it came back positive, and I just feel so bad. I feel so bad for Cody, I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like s—t, to be quite honest."

“It’s so overwhelming because it’s Sunday, and the show is tomorrow,” she continued.

“I just hope I didn’t spread it. For those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s f—king real, dude.”

Burke has been instructed to stay at home for 10 days following the positive for the virus, throwing her future on the series into question.

Burke is paired up with Peloton king Cody Rigsby on the series.

They performed a Tango on last week's season premiere and scored a decent 24/40.

The duo was set to perform a salsa on tonight's new episode, but it's unclear whether either of them will return to the ballroom this season.

"So excited to finally reveal my partner @codyrigsby!!" Burke posted after the show last week when her partner was revealed.

"Tonight was unreal, thank you guys for all of the support — we are just getting started and we can't do it without our #boocrew!"

Rigsby also said, "Can we talk about @cherylburke?!? How amazing is my @dancingabc partner?"

It's likely Rigsby will also be stepping away from the series if he's been in close contact with Burke.

With Burke testing positive on Sunday, it would take her out of the equation for two weeks, possibly meaning the pair will be announced as exiting the series.

Alas, ABC is trying to drum up some excitement by telling fans to tune in to the episode tonight, live, to find out their fate.

What are your thoughts on this shocking development?

Hit the comments below.

Dancing With the Stars continues at 8/7c on ABC tonight.





