Days of Our Lives Round Table: Demonic Doug! Do You Love It or Hate It?

Doug's serious memory loss and odd behavior took a wicked turn as fans realized the devil made him do it!

Did our round table team love the shocking twist or hate it?

Our TV Fanatics Jack and Christine are joined by PhloeForever and Kathy from MyHourglass, a Days of Our Lives fan forum, to debate Salem's new demon, who is the love of Sami's life, a Roman and Kate romance, Cin's visit to Oak Alley, and more!

Doug has been possessed by the devil, who is back to reclaim Marlena after 25 years! React!

PhloeForever: I don't like this sudden shift from the organic and realistic way Doug's dementia was presented to one of demon possession. Although I'm probably in the minority, as shown by Twitter.

It felt mostly heartfelt and realistic with the cognitive tests, family and friends showing concern with him forgetting his relatives' names. I even thought Paulina asking Doug if he touched her butt was behavior that something was off, as Doug is always such a gentleman.

I've never been one to really enjoy outlandish stories of demon possession, and I feel this should just stay in the past.

Jack: There. are no words for how angry and disgusted I am by this! I don't care if they want to do a possession story. But making viewers think they were doing a moving, beautiful story about the possibility that Doug has some sort of cognitive decline and then turning it into "actually he's possessed by the devil" is beyond unacceptable.

I was loving the story they'd written. It was one of the best stories they had in years. Then the writers once again chose to send the message that mental health is something to laugh about and that a condition that affects millions of people every year should be the butt of a cruel joke.

This is what they always do. They take a good story and ruin it. So I shouldn't be surprised that they did it this time. And these are these same writers who thought that Gwen and Xander laughing about Doug nearly killing Julie was appropriate.

The story not only pokes fun at dementia sufferers but also pokes fun at Julie in a cruel sort of way like the message is: Look the stupid old woman who is heartbroken because she thinks she's losing the love of her life to dementia, but really he's possessed by the devil and wants to hurt her.

It's mean-spirited (no pun intended). And cruel. And makes a mockery out of both dementia and mental health treatment, And yet another stupid variation on that stupid DID story that should never have happened.

So basically, everything I hate most about the current writers rolled up into one story. Yuck. The only good thing about this is Doug and Julie are onscreen a lot. Too bad it's in an unwatchable story.

Kathy: I'm not quite sure how I feel about this storyline yet. Bill Hayes is doing a great job.

I didn't like the possession storyline the first time around, and Marlena is my least favorite character. I am interested to see how Johnny's movie fits into the telling of the possession this time around.

Christine: OMG! I laughed out loud when Doug revealed he was the devil. That was so darn funny, and I never saw it coming! Days got me.

I really thought they were doing a serious story about dementia or Alzheimer's. But, as someone who has had family members suffer through this, I was torn. It could have been a dramatic and compelling storyline, but it also would have been unbelievably sad.

The devil/demon possessing Doug in order to get to Marlena rides the wave of some of the campiness we saw with Beyond Salem, and I'm all for it.

Perhaps best of all, this story is giving Days of Our Lives some great buzz on social media and lots of attention for Bill Hayes, who more than deserves it.

Your turn Days of Our Lives fans! Did you love Doug's big reveal or hate it?

Love it! Can't stand it! I'm willing to see how it plays out. Other (leave your answer in the comments below) View Poll »

In your opinion, who is/was the love of Sami's life?

PhloeForever: Lucas is the love of Sami's life. They still have that strong chemistry even years later, as both characters play off each other so well, as both personalities are more in sync with each other.

They always give me that old-school married vibe of a playful contentious nature, sometimes having passionate disagreements, but they can't help being drawn to each other.

I loved those scenes recently with Lucas being concerned about EJ's possible revenge with Sami after receiving that letter when he should be happy that Ejami broke up.

Jack: Lucas, all the way. Sami never loved EJ. She was afraid of him and convinced herself that his constant abuse was true love. For over 30 years, it has always been Lucas, no matter how hard the writers tried to convince us otherwise.

Lucas and Sami are soulmates, and hopefully, Lucas will be the one to realize she is in trouble and rescue her, and she will finally wake up to the truth.

Kathy: I think Lucas was the love of Sami's life. Sami and EJ always seemed mismatched.

Christine: I could go either way on this. Sami and Lucas have a love based on friendship and shared experiences. It's solid, and I don't think it will ever go away, no matter how angry they get with one another.

But EJ and Sami always had a special spark, at least when James Scott played EJ. (I didn't feel that as much with the new actor.) EJ always loved Sami's bad girl streak, and when they were working well together, I found them to be a lot of fun.

I think Sami loves them both, but given the new actor playing EJ, I'm hoping she ends up back with Lucas.

Chloe pushed Nicole to go after Rafe, even though he's in a committed relationship with Ava? Was she right or wrong?

PhloeForever: I'm liking the different stance taken with this, that Nicole and Ava are friends, although the same guy is interested in both, instead of the same old boring triangle.

After seeing that fall promo, Nicole has more electric chemistry with EJ, which should be explored while I enjoy the current storyline with Rafe and Ava.

I've also really liking the chemistry in EJole's scenes recently. Nicole has been boring for some time now, as she's more fun as a greyish character, scheming from time to time with a martini in hand, and EJ brings that side out. So no, I disagree with Chloe.

Jack: I have mixed feelings about this because you really shouldn't mess with someone's committed relationship.

But at the same time, you shouldn't hold back and ignore someone important to you because you're afraid of your feelings for them either, and there is something to be said for seizing the day and going after what you want. Ultimately, I think Nicole and Rafe need to talk honestly.

The best thing would be for Nicole, Rafe, and Ava to all sit down and discuss these issues and what's best for everyone. But that would be far less dramatic than Rafe and Nicole ending up cheating on Ava (which I don't want to happen. I want them together in an honest way, not a hurtful one.)

Kathy: I think Chloe should stay out of Nicole's love life. It never works out well when others meddle.

Christine: What is the matter with Chloe? Ava and Rafe talked this out like rational adults and decided they both want to be in a committed relationship. So why encourage Nicole, who is still grieving her divorce from Eric, to break that up?

I think Chloe finds it easier to mess with Nicole's love life than deal with the mess she's making of her own, and it's making me like her less and less with each passing episode.

Justin forgave Bonnie. How would you like to see their story play out from here?

PhloeForever: I would like to see Justin and Bonnie's storyline go forward with Mimi and Victor reacting to aspects of their relationship. With Bonnie's past, it doesn't feel realistic that Victor doesn't give his opinion on her being with his nephew.

Philip and Mimi could even interact over Bonnie being a part of the Kiriakis household, with Philip also being concerned for Justin. I've always felt it weird that although relatives, they never interact.

Jack: I'd like to see it play out offscreen. LOL. I don't like Bonnie at all and don't care about her story.

The only thing that would be interesting would be if somehow Bonnie turned out to be Adrienne and all these memories of killing Harrison etc., were implanted by Rolf. I usually hate that device, but I'd accept it in this case.

Kathy: Bonnie will probably go to jail. Justin will pine for her until another woman comes along.

Christine: Can they leave Salem and never return? Because that's my preference.

I've never liked Bonnie. Not selfish, scheming Bonnie, and not nice, semi-redeemed Bonnie. Bonnie can leave on her own or take Justin with her. I no longer care. Just go.

Do Roman and Kate still have that spark? Should they give romance another try?

PhloeForever: I still felt the chemistry between Kaman, so yes, they still have a spark. This should be pursued because, for years, Roman has not had a proper storyline or love interest of his own. Being with Kate gives him that.

They both have history, and it's a mature relationship, rather than just looking for another random guy for Kate. Her recent relationship with Jake made no lasting impression on me, plus I like the side of her she shows when she's around Roman.

Jack: Oh my gosh, yes! Roman and Kate are one of my favorite pairings, and maybe Kate could temper Roman's judgmentalism (though she's plenty judgmental herself when the situation calls for it, so that may be a pipe dream.)

Kathy: I think Roman and Kate still have a spark. I'm afraid if they get back together, Roman will get hurt. Kate never seems to be satisfied in a relationship for too long.

Christine: Yes! There's definitely a spark there. I'm just not sure if they can survive as a long-term couple. Roman has a very strong moral compass, whereas Kate's is a little skewed. But if these two can make it work, I'd love to see them try.

Ben and Ciara visited Oak Alley. What did you think of their visit?

PhloeForever: Honestly, looking at the Oak Alley visit with Cin, my thoughts were, of course, so much effort had to be put in these scenes and the writing because this is the couple the head writer founded and likes.

Jack: I was pleasantly surprised that DAYS acknowledged the ugly, racist history rather than making this another Bo/Hope redux.

I don't like that it's triggering Ben to think that he's still violent under the surface, which wasn't the point, but the rest was the kind of acknowledgment and beginning to reckon with our nation's past that I wish people would make in real life.

Kathy: I like the attention paid to the real history of Oak Alley. The romantic story of Bo and Hope was balanced with the pain of the people who really lived there.

Christine: I was grateful they acknowledged the disturbing history of the South's plantation homes. That's something we never would have heard in the 1980.

I only wish they could have actually shown Oak Alley the way they did in the '80s when Bo and Hope were there. Unfortunately, there isn't a budget for location shoots like that anymore, but it could have made it a much more powerful story.

What disappointed you the most this week in Salem?

PhloeForever: Gabi's suddenly wanting to take over Titan by driving Philip off the edge disappointed me this week.

Philip was such a gentleman to her in their brief dating and business relationships and respected her wishes. He doesn't deserve this. There should be some guilt shown with Gabi over this, considering how he treated her, which would make this storyline a bit better.

Jack: Besides the awful Doug twist, I was disappointed that Bonnie is still onscreen. I wish her story had ended with her going to jail.

Gwen lying to Jack again was unnecessary and ridiculous and took up too much screen time when Jack should have been supporting Doug and Julie.

Kathy: I was disappointed that Gabi and Jake think they can take over Titan. Does Victor even know them? Surely, some senior executives could take over the CEO position if Vic decides to replace Phillip.

Christine: Gwen lying to Jack once again. I'm one of the few people who like Gwen, and even I'm tired of this.

Philip having a lukewarm girlfriend in Chloe and a business partner trying to gaslight and sabotage him. The guy deserves better.

What was your favorite quote, scene, or storyline this week on Days of Our Lives?

PhloeForever: EJ interacting with his son was my favorite storyline of the week. I really liked the idea of Johnny telling him that he thought Lucas was the great love of Sami's life, even more than him, rather than the plain old idea that his son has to dislike Lucas just because he wants his parents back together.

I found this to be an interesting way of thinking on the writer's part, and it stood out for me.

Jack: Up until the reveal, I loved the Doug and Julie story, especially Julie and Kayla's conversation.

Kayla: You know, I went through this with my mother too.

Julie: Yes, but Caroline had a lot of good years afterward. Doug and I have been together for so many days of our lives, more than many people get to have. But I want more. Permalink: Yes, but Caroline had a lot of good years afterward. Doug and I have been together for so...

Permalink: Yes, but Caroline had a lot of good years afterward. Doug and I have been together for so...

I also liked Johnny pointing out to EJ that they have this conversation every day, and it doesn't change anything. And I was pleasantly surprised that Abby stood up to EJ. It was the first time I've enjoyed her in a while.

Kathy: I enjoyed hearing Paulina telling Marlena her secret.

Christine: Doug's big reveal was one of the best Friday cliffhangers I've seen in a long, long time.

Doug: I'm not Doug.

Marlena: I think you're confused. I'm Marlena Evans. You're Doug Williams.

Doug: I'm not confused. I know exactly who you are. [creepy voice] It's been 25 years, but did you really think I wasn't going to come back for you? Permalink: I'm not confused. I know exactly who you are. It's been 25 years, but did you...

Permalink: I'm not confused. I know exactly who you are. It's been 25 years, but did you...

I also enjoyed Johnny going to all of his grandparents and asking them to invest in his movie. It just felt very realistic to me, and Johnny is quite the charmer.

Now it's your turn Days fans. Hit that big, blue, SHOW COMMENTS button down below to tell us how you feel about Days of Our Lives. Want to chat more about the happenings in Salem? Then check out Jack Ori's Days of Our Lives review.

And have you watched Beyond Salem? Then don't miss out on our Beyond Salem round table here at TV Fanatic!

C. Orlando is a TV Fanatic Staff Writer. Follow her on Twitter.