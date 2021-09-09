Dexter New Blood Trailer Teases a Father and Son Reunion, Deb's Return, & More!

Is Dexter Morgan a monster?

That's the question Michael C. Hall's embattled alter ego asks himself multiple times on the full-length trailer for Dexter: New Blood, the upcoming revival of the hit series.

Dexter's plan was always to target the type of people who were menaces to society, and it just so happens that one of those is killing people around in Upstate New York.

Dexter is put in a precarious situation as he tries to come to terms with the past and how he can return to his old ways in the name of saving the lives of some new people.

The issue plaguing him is that his The Passenger remains with him in the form of his dearly departed sister, Deb.

This iteration of Deb is not impressed with Dexter's ways, pegging him a serial killer and a monster.

“I might still be a monster, but I’m an evolving monster,” Dexter candidly shares in the trailer.

In the closing moments, Dexter's son confronts him in his home, which gives Dexter a surprise.

The series launches nearly a decade after the controversial series finale and will include Clancy Brown (Carnivale and Billions) as Dexter's antagonist, Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake.

Dexter: New Blood's expansive cast also includes Julia Jones as Iron Lake’s first Native American Chief of Police.

The trailer confirms a romantic connection between her and Dexter. Alano Miller is set to play an Iron Lake PD sergeant, while Jamie Chung will play a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles who finds herself caught up in something bad.

“I love the concept of the Dark Passenger and being invited into Dexter’s psyche,” Carpenter dished during Showtime's TCA event last month, according to Deadline.

“I feel like sometimes the Dark Passenger and the passenger is almost directly behind the wheel, and it was an opportunity not to be an angel or devil on his shoulder, but to jerk, the wheel left or right against his will," the returning star continued.

"And when to manipulate him, to navigate him, to abuse him, to save him. I felt like it was something entirely different than some sort of ghost entity.”

Check out the trailer below.

