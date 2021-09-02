Grey's Anatomy Surprise: Addison Montgomery Scrubs Back In!

That's right, Addison Montgomery is returning to Grey Sloan Memorial!

The casting news for Grey's Anatomy Season 18 includes bringing back familiar faces like Kate Burton and new ones like Peter Gallagher.

But Grey's fans can rejoice over the return of fan-favorite, the iconic Addison Montgomery.

This will be the first time that Kate Walsh reprises the role since Grey's Anatomy's first spin-off, Private Practice.

According to Deadline, Walsh will reprise her role in a multi-episode arc. However, the details surrounding it are being kept under wraps.

And after all, isn't that how we like it?

Previous Grey's Anatomy alum ranging from Patrick Dempsey and T.R. Knight to Chyler Leigh and Eric Dane returned to the series in a buzzworthy Grey's Anatomy Season 17 while Meredith Grey suffered from COVID.

The previous season also saw the return of Sarah Drew as the series bid farewell to Jesse Williams' Jackson Avery.

Addison and Meredith had a rocky relationship that eventually worked out, and Addison and Amelia have always been close.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Addison shows up for Amelia in some capacity.

Grey Sloan Memorial also has a revolving door of OBGYNs, and with Carina DeLuca spending most of her time on Station 19, it could be possible that Addison comes to the hospital for a case.

Jo has also shown some interest in neonatal care, and it would be interesting if she and Addison worked together however brief.

Kate Walsh was always open to returning to the series.

Walsh took to Instagram to make the grand announcement, putting her white coat back on and getting into character.

She stated, "I'm so excited to be home again."

We previously reported that Kate Burton will return to the 18th season reprising her role as Ellis Grey.

Ellis died some time ago, so there's speculation about the nature of her appearance and whether or not Meredith will still be having visions of deceased loved ones as she continues to battle long-haul COVID.

Peter Gallagher will also recur on the series in the upcoming season.

He's rumored to have had a close relationship with Ellis Grey at some point in her life.

It's safe to say that he may be bringing some secrets or other information about Meredith's mother that she otherwise didn't know.

Grey's Anatomy returns Thursday, September 30 on ABC at 9/8c.

