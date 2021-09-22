Hightown Season 2 Trailer Teases Darkness, Redemption, & More!

Are you ready for a darker Cape Cod?

STARZ has dropped the official trailer for Hightown Season 2, and it teases a mich darker season than before.

The second season will premiere Sunday, October 17 across all STARZ platforms, including at 9 PM ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada, and will air day and date internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across Europe, Latin America, and Japan.

The series is created by Rebecca Cutter (Gotham), who will also make her television directorial debut this season.

Academy Award®–nominated filmmaker Rachel Morrison (Mudbound, Fruitvale Station) also returns to direct two episodes of the ten-part second season. Lead actress

Lead star Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire, The Good Wife) also steps behind the camera to direct this season.

Other directors include Brandon Sonnier (L.A.’s Finest), Radium Cheung (The Sinner), Antonio Negret (Prodigal Son), and Eagle Egilsson (The Wire).

Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale (24, The Kitchen), Riley Voelkel (Roswell, New Mexico, The Originals), Amaury Nolasco (Prison Break, Deception), Atkins Estimond (The Resident, Lodge 49), and Dohn Norwood (Mindhunter, The Sinner) return in their previous roles.

Luis Guzmán (Traffic, Code Black) guest stars as Jorge Cuevas, Frankie’s charmingly hilarious but deadly cousin.

Season two guest stars also include Jona Xiao (Gifted, Being Mary Jane) as Daisy, Carlos Gómez (Law & Order True Crime, Madame Secretary) as Rafael Quinones, and Mark Boone Junior (Sons of Anarchy, Paradise City) as Petey.

Cecil Blutcher (Premature, Random Acts of Flyness) is also set as as Vernon and Crystal Lee Brown (Black Lightning, Mindhunter) as Janelle on the second season.

As for what we can expect on Hightown Season 2, Starz has shared the following:

The picture-perfect version of summer on Cape Cod clashes with its off-season reality.

Jackie Quinones (Monica Raymund) achieving her dream of becoming a real cop, is out to do some good in this world.

Thrust immediately into the crime wave of deadly carfentanyl flooding the Cape, Jackie is laser-focused on bringing down drug dealer Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco), the man Jackie holds responsible for the death of her best friend, Junior.

For Jackie, it is personal but then again, for Jackie, everything is personal.

When Frankie’s cousin Jorge (Luis Guzmán) joins his operation, he introduces a new level of violence and chaos.

With disgraced officer Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) off the force and mired in depression, Jackie finds a new partner in Leslie (Tonya Glanz), the only other female on the force.

Through it all, Jackie must walk the tightrope of sobriety as she struggles to stay above an ocean of secrets, betrayal and the shame and failure of her past.

Sounds like another stellar season, right?

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.