Law & Order SVU Star Responds to Firing Ahead of Season 23

Law & Order: SVU is saying goodbye to two stars ahead of Season 23.

According to Deadline, the NBC procedural will say goodbye to Jamie Gray Hyder (Officer Kat Tamin) and Demore Barnes (Deputy Chief Christian Garland).

Both stars joined the NBC series during Law & Order: SVU Season 21 in recurring roles, but were both promoted to full-fledged series regulars for Law & Order: SVU Season 22.

Unfortunately for fans of the characters, they will both be written out of the series in the upcoming two-hour premiere set for Thursday, September 23.

If you watch Law & Order: SVU online, you know there was no indication of either character preparing to exit, and one of the stars has opened up about it not being their decision to leave.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm Kat's departure from the squad room," Hyder shared on social media shortly after the news broke late last week.

"The decision was made above my pay grade, and wouldn't have been my choice," the star continued.

"But hey - that's show biz for ya."

"To anyone who felt represented by any part of Kat's being or mission," the emotional post continued.

"Please know that you will always have representation in me."

"Thanks to the SVUniverse for welcoming me with open arms," the star said of the fandom.

"It's been an experience that I have grown from greatly and will never forget."

The upcoming two-part premiere is set to pick up in the aftermath of Catalina Machado (Zabryna Guevara) being arrested for sex trafficking, and her intention is to turn on her superiors in exchange for a deal, naming a powerful politician as a bad guy.

It's unclear whether the producers plan to replace any of the departing characters, but we'd like to say it's a huge shame the pair are being let go from the series.

There was so much potential, and their stories could have continued to develop. It's unclear how they will be written off the show, but we're inclined to believe any storyline saying goodbye to them will not land well with fans.

It's rare for new characters to make such an impact this late in a show's run.

The Law & Order franchise was set to expand this year, with a third series set in the universe to join SVU and Organized Crime in the fall.

Unfortunately for fans, the series was scrapped because it did not land as well as expected.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.