Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Motherlode

We learned so many shocking secrets, but some gutted our emotions.

You'll need a large box of kleenex for Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1 Episode 6.

It was the only episode that posted a warning so far for suicidal ideation and mental health triggers. That seems appropriate since September is Suicide Awareness month.

After Masha upped the dosage again, everyone's dreams and hallucinations became more vivid. We found out that Zoe was the key to her family communicating with a dead Zach.

Heather: Did you see Zach?

Napolean: There he is! Zachary!

Heather: Zach!

Zach: Hey mom. What is with the shrooms? Did the zero-tolerance policy go out the window?

My heart went out to Heather. She so wanted to believe that this was real and she got her beloved son back. That's all any parent desires after losing a child, but especially when they don't get a chance to say goodbye.

She had all these unanswered questions about why Zach hung himself so that she can understand it better. It's every mother's worst nightmare. He blamed her. Apparently, depression and suicidal ideation was a side effect of the new asthma medication he was on.

Like most moms, Heather was usually vigilant about researching the side effects of every medication so Zach taunts it was her fault he died. Heather emotionally breaks down and collapses.

While it was only a hallucination, it displayed every mother's worst fears, and the fallout was devastating for the Marconi family. Napoleon who blamed himself for so long suddenly transferred this blame and anger to his grieving wife.

Will their marriage handle a devastating blow like this or will they be grieving their son separately and alone? Heather has said consistently that she felt alone in her grief and after this episode, I can see why. Losing a child puts up barriers and can cause a separation.

Masha: What do you want, Napoleon?

Napoleon: I just want my son back.

Masha: I can arrange that.

The Marconi family wanted to see Zach again, and Masha offered to make that happen. We've all lost someone we love. Seeing someone while we're high isn't the same thing at all.

However, I understand what Masha wants to do by allowing them to talk with Zach, grieve together, and give them closure. Would it help them heal or only drive them further apart as more truths are revealed?

Even though we've learned a lot about Carmel's best, I was still shocked when she revealed that Masha had an affair with her ex-husband, and that affair was the catalyst for their divorce.

Carmel: OMG! Am I in trouble?

Masha: No, you’re not in trouble, unless you’re trying to kill me. Are you? Someone is sending me nasty threats.

Like Masha, that made me suspicious that Carmel only came to the retreat to get closer to Masha and seek revenge. Keep your friend close, but your enemies closer.

Carmel's self-esteem was so low that she came to Tranquillum Lodge so she could meet Masha and see transform herself into Masha so her ex would like her again.

Carmel's anger is hurting her progress. She constantly talked about how her husband made a fool out of her, and how she already attacked him once. This worries me. Could she hurt Masha or someone else if pushed too far?

I know many women struggle with similar issues as Carmel, but she seems like an over-the-top character in the series. Sometimes, her anger is just too much.

I've been torn throughout the series, but I think Masha believes she's helping these people by making them relive traumatic events so they can heal from them.

Some are funny like Jessica envisioning her nose is falling off and ugly since she cares too much about beauty.

Others are heartbreaking like Lars remembering that he was bullied by homophobic classmates.

When he woke up, Masha was there comforting him. He appeared just as frightened by the fact that he saw her comforting him in bed then he was of the bullies. Is he subconsciously attracted to Masha and crave physical comfort from her?

Lars: Why? What’s about to happen?

Masha: For starters, you are about to happen. Your whole life has been about tearing down. You target the bullies and destroy them. The question is, have you ever nurtured anything?

Frances's dream was funny but also disturbing. Having a miniature Paul taunt her again was too much for her, and she flushed him. This finally gave Frances the confidence she needed.

I really love watching Frances and Tony interact. They are the ultimate frenemies to lovers' trope.

They couldn't stand each other initially, so it's been watching them soften towards one another.

Frances was so funny high when she accidentally said she thought Tony was going to kiss her.

Frances: Is that why you don’t want to kiss me?

Tony: That and it would involve leaning and I don’t think I could do that right now.

Frances: I’ll catch you.

That kiss was sweet and I love how the two of them talk about real-life issues. Tony doesn't shy away from talking about his depression. Instead, he said finally feels hopeful because he came to the retreat center and met her.

I hope they do go on a real date when they get out of here because they both sparkle more than when they arrived.

Masha is trying to connect to the little girl inside of her. Does that mean the memories Masha was having are her as a young child or another little girl that was precious to her?

The ending scene suggests something happened to the child.

It could help explain more of Masha's past and why she wants the Marconi family to get closure if Masha never got to say goodbye to an important child.

What do you think, TV Fanatics? Will the Marconi family choose to talk to Zach again? Who is the little girl in Masha's memories? Chime in below in the comments.

Nine Perfect Strangers drops on Wednesdays on Hulu.

