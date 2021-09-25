Stranger Things Season 4 Promo Teases a Chilling New Location, Robert Englund's Character

If you were hoping for a premiere date for Stranger Things Season 4 during Netflix's TUDUM global fan event, we have bad news:

All the streamer is saying is 2022.

But, fans were treated to a new teaser of the fourth season of the beloved series during the event.

Netflix took viewers inside the Creel House, which looks to be the location of some shocking murders.

Robert Englund is said to play a pivotal part in Stranger Things Season 4, and after his appearances as Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, well, he's going to eat up this new role.

The clip shows many of the characters in the location as they look for clues, and we get to see flashes of the horror ingrained in the house's foundation.

We have no idea when in 2022 the series will return, but we do know it's going to be fun.

Shawn Levy, an Executive Producer on the series, recently opened up to Collider about the fourth season -- and beyond.

"I have the end in sight. The [Duffer] brothers have the end in sight," he said, fueling the speculation that the show will end after its fifth season.

Netflix would have revealed the end date if it was going to be Season 4.

"There is a plan and that too will be shared not quite as soon as a sense of when season four is coming out, but soon enough. I can say this."

"No one's making it up as we go along, and there is an endgame, if you will."

This is the third clip the series has released, including one that shows us the elusive Papa, who was killed on the first season.

The series is set to split its time across various locations, including a return to Hawkins High, meaning there will be a whole host of new characters.

Fun, right?

Have a look at the full teaser below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Will you be watching or has the fun fizzled out?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.