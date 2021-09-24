Teen Wolf Revival Movie With Original Cast Ordered at Paramount+

Are you ready to head back to Beacon Hills?

On the four-year anniversary of the Teen Wolf series finale, MTV Entertainment Studios today announced it will once again team up with creator, writer and producer, Jeff Davis, for a new multi-year deal.

Under the partnership, Davis will write and executive produce a Teen Wolf movie.

Exciting, right?

Talks are already underway with the original cast to reprise their roles in the feature-length flick.

What's more, a new Teen Wolf TV series is in the works under the title Wolf Pack.

It has also been announced that Davis will serve as showrunner and director for the pilot of the previously-announced live-action reboot ÆON FLUX, for Paramount+, as well as additional titles for the ViacomCBS streaming service.

These projects fall under MTVE President and CEO Chris McCarthy, and seek to further maximize IP and successful franchises while also creating new IP that speaks to MTVE’s global audience.

And, beginning in December 2021, the entire 100 episode Teen Wolf library will be available to stream on Paramount+ in key global markets.

As for what the movie will be about?

Here are some plot details:

A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night.

But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

But, what about Wolf Pack, the forthcoming TV series set in the Teen Wolf universe?

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, WOLF PACK follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills.

Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire.

As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them - the bite and blood of a werewolf.

It's an exciting time to be a Teen Wolf Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Dylan O'Brien, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, Arden Cho, Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, and JR Bourne.

The series aired June 5, 2011 – September 24, 2017 on MTV, and whole most actors are ready to move on by the end of a long-running series, the cast have been vocal about returning to the Teen Wolf universe.

MTV reunited the cast last year for a reunion event last year, and as expected, the long-gestating revival rumors continued.

The movie will likely give a more definite end to the original storylines



