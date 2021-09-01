The Sinner Season 4: Trailer & Premiere Date!

The Sinner has a lot more, well, sinning, to serve up to audiences across the world.

USA Network on Wednesday announced The Sinner Season 4 will premiere Wednesday, October 13 at 10/9c.

“Still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose (once again played by Bill Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner Sonya (returning series regular Jessica Hecht),” according to the official logline.

“But when an unexpected tragedy occurs involving Percy Muldoon (Orange Is the New Black‘s Alice Kremelberg), the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island, and Ambrose’s life, upside down.”

Yes, Harry is going to be caught up in another mystery, and if the trailer is any indication, it's going to push him to the limit.

We get it.

Every case has pushed the long-suffering character to the limit, but how much will he have to endure before he gets, you know, a rest?

Frances Fisher (Titanic), Neal Huff (Mare of Easttown), Cindy Cheung (The Flight Attendant), Ronin Wong (The Man in the High Castle), and Michael Mosley (Ozark) are all set to appear.

The Sinner has been a success story for USA Network, enjoying a successful run across the world.

The Sinner Season 1 arrived with a compelling mystery in 2017, with Jessica Biel starring (and exec-producing) as a mother who fatally stabbed a man during a trip to the beach.

The case seemed like a random attack, but as the season progressed, many more layers came to light.

The Sinner Season 2 arrived in 2018, led by Carrie Coon as the mother of a young boy who was on the hook for murder charges.

It failed to live up to the success of the initial season, but it still garnered strong enough viewership to stick around.

The Sinner Season 3 launched in 2020 with Matt Bomer caught up in what seemed to be an apparent car accident.

Yes, there was much more to that story.

Alas, have a look at the full trailer for The Sinner Season 4 below.

Be sure to hit the comments with your thoughts on the clip.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.