The Sinner Canceled After Four Seasons

Harry Ambrose will finally be able to rest.

USA Network has announced The Sinner Season 4 will bring the show to a conclusion.

“It’s been a huge pleasure and a privilege to be able to tell the kind of stories we have on The Sinner these past four seasons,” said creator and executive producer Derek Simonds.

“UCP and USA have been ideal partners and continually supportive of our creative goals, and I’m so pleased to complete Harry Ambrose’s dramatic series-long arc as we intended in this final season," the statement continues.

"A huge thank you to my partner-in-crime, Bill Pullman, and to the talented actors, writers, directors, and crew who gave their all to help realize this show. It’s been an incredible journey.”

News of the cancellation is surprising, but given the trajectory of USA Network in recent years, it makes sense.

The cabler was once the home to some of the most successful scripted series on the air, including Suits, Psych, Burn Notice, Monk, Royal Pains, and White Collar.

But the scripted roster is now at one.

Chucky is the sole scripted show airing on USA Network, and it is essentially a Syfy show, so we can probably say the network is leaving scripted behind.

On the reality front, USA Network has Chrisley Knows Best, America's Big Deal, and Temptation Island, among others.

The Sinner launched in 2017 and starred Jessica Biel as a mother who stabbed a man during a trip to the beach.

The case delved deep into her machinations.

Season 2 launched in 2018 with Carrie Coon appearing as a member of a cult and claiming to be the mother of a child caught up in a murder.

Season 3 bowed in 2020 and focused on the aftermath of a car accident that may not have been an accident.

The current season focuses on Harry as he tries to make sense of a shocking disappearance.

The series continues Wednesdays at 10/9c, with the series finale set for December 1 at 10/9c.

It will be an extended series-ender.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.