TV Ratings: La Brea Sinks the Competition

NBC's latest high-concept drama got off to a very good start on Tuesday.

La Brea Season 1 Episode 1 had 6.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

It beat out the competition in total viewers in the 9 p.m. slot and tied for first in the demo in the hour.

The retention out of The Voice (7.1 million/0.9 rating) was very good.

So far this fall season, many shows have not been doing well out of their lead-ins and its down to the compatibility.

La Brea being a high-concept Lost meets Jurassic Park clearly got people invested, but will they stick around for the second week?

Only time will tell.

Still, this is a strong start and if the show can settle around the 0.5 range with strong post-airdate viewership, it could have a bright future at NBC.

New Amsterdam (3.5 million/0.4 rating) closed out the night for NBC, slipping a little from its premiere.

Over on CBS, The FBI franchise came down a bit with FBI doing 7 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, International doing 5.9 million and a 0.5 rating, and Most Wanted at 5.5 million and a 0.5 rating.

FOX's The Resident slipped to 2.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, while Our Kind of People (1.5 million/0.3 rating) slipped in total viewers but was steady in the demo.

ABC went with a three-hour edition of Bachelor in Paradise which performed as follows:

8 p.m. - 3.1 million/0.8

9 p.m. - 2.7 million/0.7

10 p.m. - 2.3 million/0.6 rating

The CW's numbers are likely inflated with Stargirl (1 million/0.2 rating) and Supergirl (1 million/0.2 rating) tracking well ahead of their recent results.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.