TV Ratings: NCIS Christens New Time Slot With Series Low, 9-1-1 Returns Down

The fall season is underway ... but the numbers are pretty depressing.

Premiere week Monday only had one show crack a 1.0.

NBC's The Voice had 7 million viewers across both hours of its premiere, as well as a 1.0 in the first hour and a 1.1 in the second.

Looks like people were excited to see Ariana Grande as a coach.

Ordinary Joe launched out of The Voice at 3.8 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- shedding half of its lead-in.

Then again, did anyone really expect this show to be compatible with The Voice?

The show could emerge as a streaming success, and, to be honest, a 0.5 at 10 p.m. is not that bad.

It matched the demo tally of NCIS: Hawai'i, but the new spinoff had 6.3 million viewers to go along with that figure.

For a new NCIS series, this was not a great start. The demo is down a bit from NCIS: New Orleans -- the show it is supposed to be replacing.

But the TV industry continues to change, and this spinoff could emerge as a big success. Time will tell.

NCIS moved to this new night and hit an all-time low in total viewers.

The series had 8.15 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. Some slippage was to be expected after a change in the night.

But we could be approaching the end of the iconic series.

Earlier in the night for CBS, The Neighborhood (5.1 million/0.6 viewers) and Bob Hearts Abishola (5.2 million/0.5 rating) both returned down.

Dancing With the Stars, as expected, was also on the downside, with 5.5 million viewers and a 0.9 rating across two hours.

People may turn their noses up at reality TV, but with ratings down across the board, reality continues to dominate the ratings landscape.

Over on FOX, 9-1-1 returned with 5.3 million viewers and a 0.8 rating -- down considerably vs. last season's numbers.

It led into The Big Leap -- another incompatible pairing.

The Scott Foley and Teri Polo-led dramedy had 2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo.

This show has been on Hulu for a few days, so it might tick up when the episodes launch exclusively on FOX.

The CW's Roswell, New Mexico was steady at around 500,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

We'll update these ratings later with the final numbers because there will likely be some minor changes. But, with ratings, this low, minor changes could be the bar for success or failure.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.