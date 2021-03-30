Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Confirmed: Who's Coming Back?

Dancing With the Stars will strut into its 30th season at ABC.

The network on Tuesday officially ordered Dancing With the Stars Season 30, confirming that it will be back later this year.

Tyra Banks is set to host the new season, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli are set to form the judging panel once again.

Len Goodman will also be staging a comeback, but it's unclear how that would work when you consider the restrictions on travel.

Goodman previously stepped away from Dancing With the Stars Season 29 due to travel restrictions.

Could he stop by via Zoom? It wouldn't be that surprising. Unscripted series have been forced to pivot in response to the pandemic.

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 was the first season without Tom Bergeron, who was fired alongside co-host Erin Andrews before the premiere.

Banks announced that she wanted Goodman back in the fold last year.

"I miss Len. I feel like there’s a way to have them both be here," Banks shared with Parade in November.

"I have a little notepad in my phone of how I can make that work. I’ve got to get that approved by the team, but it also depends on the health of not just the nation, but the globe for that to happen.”

The series managed to increase in the ratings for its 29th season, which boasted contestants like Kaitlyn Bristowe, Justina Machado, and Carole Baskin.

While fans were largely vocal about all the changes to the series, ABC will be happier to know that the ratings increased in key demos for Season 29.

There was never a question about whether the series would be renewed. It was always a question of when it would be picked up.

The 30th season is quite the milestone, meaning that it gives ABC a good way to promote it.

What do you want from Season 30?

Do you think it should be an All-Stars season?

Sound off in the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.