Watch American Horror Story Online: Season 10 Episode 3

What did Ursula's arrival in town mean for everyone?

On American Horror Story Season 10 Episode 3, people were excited about Harry's surprising ability to complete stellar scripts in record time.

As Alma came to grips with her own predicament, her mother started to question whether she lacked creativity or ambition.

Meanwhile, a surprising turn of events left someone's life on the line.

How did Karen manage to bounce back from her friend becoming a big hit in the writing world?

American Horror Story Season 10 Episode 3 Quotes

She’s not a great mom or a great wife. And her designing stuff is kind of lame.

Alma

Everybody else could just disappear one day, and it wouldn’t matter.

