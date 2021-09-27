Watch Animal Kingdom Online: Season 5 Episode 12

Did Frankie stay?

On Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 12, the drama was at a high as the people opposing the family closed in.

Craig's Downfall- tall - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 12

With little to go on, the Cody boys worked together to enact a plan of attack.

Meanwhile, J's loyalty was tested like never before, leading to a dangerous turn of events.

How did it all play out?

Pope: Give me the keys to the Scout.
Deran: What, why?
Pope: Because I said so!

I might have to take you up on that offer to stay.

Frankie

