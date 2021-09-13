Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 1 Episode 6

at .

Are you ready for a Melrose Place reunion?

On Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 6, three old friends arrived on the island to celebrate their 50th birthdays.

Elena Strikes a Pose - Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 6

However, their fantasies exposed fault lines in their connections.

With Elena pushed to her limit, she had a lot to say about what she deemed to be a treacherous group of friends.

Was there a way forward for them?

Watch Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Fantasy Island online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 6 Quotes

You know, they used to burn women like me. Childless, unmarried, smart. A woman who doesn't need a man to self-actualize is a threat to the status quo. Well, I say, 'Good. Let 'em come for me.'

Camille

Ruby: We are having a girls' night. I am not going through my twenties again without getting drunk off of box wine and waking up to a bad manicure.
Elena: Why would anyone want to do that?
Ruby: Because it's fun!

Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 6

Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 6 Photos

Melrose Island - Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 6
Group Hug - Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 6
Riding a Dream - Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 6
Elena Strikes a Pose - Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 6
Dinner Plans Announced - Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 6
The Hostesses with the Mostesses - Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 6
  1. Fantasy Island
  2. Fantasy Island Season 1
  3. Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 6
  4. Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 1 Episode 6