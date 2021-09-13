Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Are you ready for a Melrose Place reunion?

On Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 6, three old friends arrived on the island to celebrate their 50th birthdays.

However, their fantasies exposed fault lines in their connections.

With Elena pushed to her limit, she had a lot to say about what she deemed to be a treacherous group of friends.

Was there a way forward for them?

Use the video above to watch Fantasy Island online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.