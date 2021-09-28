Watch NCIS Online: Season 19 Episode 2

Did the team manage to find the killer before it was too late?

Gibbs tried to get through to everyone on NCIS Season 19 Episode 2, but not everyone was interested.

Meanwhile, McGee learned that someone they knew had been tracking the killer.

Elsewhere, Jessica revealed there was more to her sudden arrival in town than they first recognized.

How did it all play out?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.