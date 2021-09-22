Watch Our Kind of People Online: Season 1 Episode 1

What did Angela learn about her past?

On Our Kind of People Season 1 Episode 1, the young woman set out to reclaim her family's name after being ousted several years before.

Uncovering Secrets

With secrets and lies running rampant, Angela had to come to terms with the new people in her life and whether they were using her.

Then there was Raymond, a charming, successful businessman.

What was he hiding?

Our Kind of People Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

Lauren: Guys, are we taking this photo or not?
Nikki: I guess they don't teach manners in the sunken place.

You know I birthed two beautiful children for her, and she still comes for me.

Leah

