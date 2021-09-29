Watch Supergirl Online: Season 6 Episode 13

Did the team manage to take Nyxly down?

On Supergirl Season 6 Episode 13, the drama intensified when Nyxly had control of a magical totem that controlled courage.

When the battle got underway, Supergirl and Nyxly had to have a physical fight that put them on differing sides.

Meanwhile, Lena was still struggling to make sense of her newfound gift and what she could do with it.

Use the video above to watch Supergirl online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.