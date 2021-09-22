Watch Supergirl Online: Season 6 Episode 12

at .

How did Kelly manage to bounce back?

On Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12, she struggled to come to terms with the fact those closest to her were not helping the people who mattered.

Azie Tesfai as Guardian - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12

With a thirst for justice, she set out to even the odds and get, well, justice.

This meant she got to suit up as Guardian, becoming the latest superhero on the series.

Watch Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch Supergirl online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12 Quotes

Kelly: I'm glad you're here. The situation in the heights is a mess.
Diggle: Honestly, you sounded more worried about you, about how you are taking it all.
Kelly: I'm fine. I've overcome a lot in my life. I just wanted to make sure the people in the heights get the help they need, and I'm not sure that there's a military solution here.
Diggle: I see. I heard you served, too.
Kelly: I did.
Diggle: You know that life. Sometimes on the battlefield, you do what you have to do to survive. You just keep going, push yourself so hard like you missed the warning signs that maybe something deeper is going on. I'm not questioning your strength but I do want you to know I'm here for you.
Kelly: Looking at those people at the hospital last night, knowing how badly they are struggling, and no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't help them.
Diggle: So, you feel alone in this.
Kelly: Alex sent respirators to the hospital, but the rest of the team, well, they have supervillains to deal with.
Diggle: Oliver Queen was really good at seeing the big picture. Sometimes, because of that, he would overlook things. When I wanted to show him something he missed, sometimes he would require proof.
Kelly: Wish it didn't always require proof.
Diggle: I know, tell me about it. But right now, Kelly, what do you know?

The question is, what are you gonna do, with what you're feeling right now?

Diggle

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12 Photos

Chattin' with Brainy - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12
John Diggle on Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12
Upset and Frustrated Tall - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12
Kelly's Supersuit Tall - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12
Azie Tesfai Suits up as Guardian - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12
Azie Tesfai as Guardian - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12
  1. Supergirl
  2. Supergirl Season 6
  3. Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12
  4. Watch Supergirl Online: Season 6 Episode 12