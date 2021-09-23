Watch Survivor Online: Season 41 Episode 1

This is not your typical Survivor.

Survivor Season 41 Episode 1 ushered in anew era of the iconic game show, with Jeff revealing some huge changes to the format.

With a new wave of contestants who thought they knew how the game was played, we were introduced to some new and exciting twists.

Meanwhile, the paranoia of a surprise immunity idol threatened to derail a rock-solid alliance.

