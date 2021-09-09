Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Threats and Promises

Who kicked off the latest round of rumors?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 16, Kathy's dinner party screeched to a halt as the women started pointing fingers.

Erika was upset that her friends were following the tabloids instead of what she had to say.

Elsewhere, Sutton felt like the women were ganging up on her for no reason.

What did she say to them?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.