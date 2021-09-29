Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 9 Episode 1

What changed?

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Episode 1 kicked off with a myriad of changes after bar and restaurant closures due to COVID-19 changed everything.

Meanwhile, Scheana embraced her new relationship and motherhood after the worst year of her life.

Elsewhere, Katie and Tom continued to bicker over the latter's lack of creative control in the restaurants his name is attached to.

Lisa welcomed new faces to SUR in the aftermath of the shutdowns.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.