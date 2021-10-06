Hallmark Hosts a Desperate Housewives Reunion During Countdown to Christmas

The holidays are all about bringing people together.

Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas is going the extra mile this year by staging a Desperate Housewives reunion.

This isn't just any reunion, either. This one is big!

Former Desperate Housewives co-stars James Denton and Teri Hatcher are reuniting in A Kiss Before Christmas, which will premiere during Hallmark's annual Countdown to Christmas event.

Denton, who just wrapped up seven successful seasons on Good Witch, executive produces A Kiss Before Christmas, marking the first time that Denton and Hatcher will have worked together since their iconic series ended in 2021.

It is the first on-screen reunion of ANY of the characters we had grown to love from Wisteria Way. That's big news!

Denton plays real estate development executive Ethan Holt, a married father with two teens.

On Christmas Eve, Ethan is disappointed to learn he's losing out on a promotion and laments that his "nice guy" way of doing business has held him back in his career.

Thanks to some Christmas magic, Ethan's casual wish that his life had taken a different course becomes a reality.

He wakes up the next morning and is shocked to find everything is different. He isn't married to Joyce (Hatcher), he doesn't have two teenaged kids, and he's CEO of his company.

Joyce is the key to Ethan being able to reclaim his original life and the family he loves. But, first, he must convince her that their happily-ever-after is waiting for them, and he only has until Christmas Day.

"From the very beginning, I wanted the first Hallmark Christmas movie I produced to be unique," Denton said.

"I had no idea that we'd be lucky enough to get Teri. We've always wanted to work together again, and we found the perfect vehicle for what I think is the first Desperate Housewives reunion. And since we're on Hallmark, I don't have to worry about getting shot at the end," he quipped.

"Since that famous scene where he found me in the bushes, I knew James and I would be friends for life,” Hatcher said.

“The chemistry and friendship we had on ‘Desperate Housewives’ is alive and well all these years later and the loving, warm spirit of the holidays is the perfect backdrop for reuniting. It’s amazing to be back together. It’s just like old times. You won’t want to miss it."

A Kiss Before Christmas is from Crown Media Productions, LLC.

Stan Spry, Eric Woods, James Denton, Jonathan Eskenas, and Kimberley Bradley are executive producers. Devan Towers serves as co-producer.

Jeff Beesley directs from a script by Mark Amato and Tracy Andreen.

And Marilu Henner joins Denton and Hatcher in the movie.

How excited are you for this movie to air this holiday season?

Let's hear it for this Christmas wish coming true!

