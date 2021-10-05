House of the Dragon Trailer: A New Battle Begins in Game of Thrones Spinoff

Are you ready to head back to the world of Game of Thrones?

The first trailer for House of the Dragon, the spinoff of the beloved HBO epic, has been released.

The clip shows plenty of Matt Smith as dragonrider Prince Daemon Targaryen.

10 episodes have been ordered, and if the first trailer is any indication, it will be a worthy successor to the original series.

It has a string of big scenes you're going to want to watch to take in, including a look at the Throne Room.

Let's just say there are some omissions if you've read the source material, which will not land well with fans.

Ominously, we don't get to see any of the dragons, quelling fears that there will be a lack of them in this show that is supposed to be about dragons.

The CGI costs were through the roof on the original series, and if they have all of the dragons from the book, well, it's going to be wilder than ever.

It's also possible HBO could not show the dragons yet because the special effects will still very much be in the works.

Hopefully, the new series plays with the arcs at a decent pace because the final season of the original failed many of the characters for speeding up events.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the series will tell the story of House Targaryen (a.k.a. the House that gave us the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen) and take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The cast also includes Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, and Fabien Frankel.

No definite premiere date has been revealed aside from 2022, but we're excited to see how the new show lands.

Will it manage to forge a path away from the original series, or will it pale in comparison?

We don't know, but we're excited to see how all of it plays out!

Check out the trailer for the series below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

It's going to be fun!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.