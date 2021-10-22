Peter Scolari, Star of Bosom Buddies, Newhart, and Evil Dies at 66

We've got very sad news out of Hollywood today.

Peter Scolari, the beloved actor who rose to fame starring with Tom Hanks in Bosom Buddies has died.

He was 66 years old.

Scolari died on Friday after a two-year battle with cancer, Variety has reported.

In addition to Bosom Buddies, Scolari also starred in Girls with Lena Dunham.

Playing Tad Horvath, Hannah's father, scored him an Emmy nomination and win for Guest Actor in a Comedy.

It wasn't an easy road to that deserved award, as he was only added to the Emmy Nominations List after Peter MacNicol was disqualified for appearing in too many episodes.

Scolari was also a featured member of the great ensemble cast on Newhart, where he starred as Michael Harris.

He joined Newhart in 1984 after guest-starring twice during the beginning of the series.

That role landed Scolari three Emmy nominations from 1987-1989.

Most recently, he was seen as Bishop Thomas Marx on the Paramount+ series, Evil.

Scolari was born in New Rochelle, New York on September 12, 1955.

He fell into acting at age 16 during a high school production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and dreamed of becoming a baseball player, a dream that was scuttled after an injury.

He had married four times, and leaves behind his current wife, Tracy Shayne, and two children from his marriage to Cathy Trien and two from his marriage with Debra Steagall.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.