The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 Officially Ordered at Paramount+ -- Who's Returning?

at .

Paramount+ is not finished with The Challenge: All Stars.

The streamer announced Wednesday that it had officially picked up a second season of the spinoff of The Challenge.

What's more, the new season will debut Thursday, November 11, so we don't have long to wait.

The Challenge All Stars Season 2 Cast - The Challenge: All Stars

The 10-episode long season will drop weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+.

"Hosted by TJ Lavin, this all-new season welcomes back 24 of the fiercest reality titans from the hit franchise’s long history, including some who haven’t competed in more than 20 years," reads the logline.

"With past relationships that run deep and competitive streaks that never die, they will have to overcome the obstacles both in and out of the game to take home the win. Returning for a chance to win the ultimate competition, the players will face unprecedented, over-the-top challenges and vie for their shot at the $500,000 prize."

All Stars 2 - The Challenge: All Stars

As for who will be back, here are the full list of names attached for the second season:

- Ayanna Mackins - 3 Challenges

- Brad Fiorenza - 10 Challenges, 1 Win 

- Casey Cooper - 4 Challenges

- Cohutta Grindstaff - 4 Challenges

Darrell on All Stars - The Challenge: All Stars Season 1 Episode 1

- Darrell Taylor - 9 Challenges, 4 Wins

- Derek Chavez - 3 Challenges

- Derrick Kosinski - 10 Challenges, 3 Wins

- Janelle Casanave - 2 Challenges, 1 Win

- Jasmine Reynaud - 5 Challenges

- Jodi Weatherton - 2 Challenges, 3 Wins

Two Friends Unite - The Challenge: All Stars Season 1 Episode 3

- Jonna Mannion - 5 Challenges

- Katie Doyle - 9 Challenges, 1 Win 

- Kendal Darnell - 1 Challenge, 1 Win

- Laterrian Wallace - 3 Challenges 

- Leah Gillingwater- 1 Challenge

- Melinda Collins - 4 Challenges

Kendal and Trishelle - The Challenge: All Stars Season 1 Episode 2

- MJ Garrett - 3 Challenges, 1 Win

- Nehemiah Clark - 4 Challenges, 1 Win

- Ryan Kehoe - 5 Challenges

- Sophia Pasquis - 2 Challenges

- Steve Meinke - 1 Challenge

Kendall Melts the Ice - The Challenge: All Stars

- Teck Holmes - 1 Challenge 

- Tina Barta - 5 Challenges 

- Tyler Duckworth - 4 Challenges, 2 Wins

Check out the first teaser below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

The Challenge: All Stars Quotes

I don't kiss ass, I kick ass, and if you don't watch it, I'll kick your ass.

Beth

Back in my day, the stakes weren't this high. These people before would kill each other for a scooter. I don't know what they're going to do for half a million dollars.

Ace

The Challenge: All Stars

The Challenge: All Stars Photos

All Stars 2 - The Challenge: All Stars
The Challenge All Stars Season 2 Cast - The Challenge: All Stars
Queen Arissa Speaks - The Challenge: All Stars Season 1 Episode 4
Darrell Holds On - The Challenge: All Stars Season 1 Episode 4
Beth Makes a Choice - The Challenge: All Stars Season 1 Episode 4
The All Stars Compete in a Rope Challenge - The Challenge: All Stars
  1. Shows
  2. The Challenge: All Stars
  3. The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 Officially Ordered at Paramount+ -- Who's Returning?