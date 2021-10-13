The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 Officially Ordered at Paramount+ -- Who's Returning?

Paramount+ is not finished with The Challenge: All Stars.

The streamer announced Wednesday that it had officially picked up a second season of the spinoff of The Challenge.

What's more, the new season will debut Thursday, November 11, so we don't have long to wait.

The 10-episode long season will drop weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+.

"Hosted by TJ Lavin, this all-new season welcomes back 24 of the fiercest reality titans from the hit franchise’s long history, including some who haven’t competed in more than 20 years," reads the logline.

"With past relationships that run deep and competitive streaks that never die, they will have to overcome the obstacles both in and out of the game to take home the win. Returning for a chance to win the ultimate competition, the players will face unprecedented, over-the-top challenges and vie for their shot at the $500,000 prize."

As for who will be back, here are the full list of names attached for the second season:

- Ayanna Mackins - 3 Challenges

- Brad Fiorenza - 10 Challenges, 1 Win

- Casey Cooper - 4 Challenges

- Cohutta Grindstaff - 4 Challenges

- Darrell Taylor - 9 Challenges, 4 Wins

- Derek Chavez - 3 Challenges

- Derrick Kosinski - 10 Challenges, 3 Wins

- Janelle Casanave - 2 Challenges, 1 Win

- Jasmine Reynaud - 5 Challenges

- Jodi Weatherton - 2 Challenges, 3 Wins

- Jonna Mannion - 5 Challenges

- Katie Doyle - 9 Challenges, 1 Win

- Kendal Darnell - 1 Challenge, 1 Win

- Laterrian Wallace - 3 Challenges

- Leah Gillingwater- 1 Challenge

- Melinda Collins - 4 Challenges

- MJ Garrett - 3 Challenges, 1 Win

- Nehemiah Clark - 4 Challenges, 1 Win

- Ryan Kehoe - 5 Challenges

- Sophia Pasquis - 2 Challenges

- Steve Meinke - 1 Challenge

- Teck Holmes - 1 Challenge

- Tina Barta - 5 Challenges

- Tyler Duckworth - 4 Challenges, 2 Wins

Check out the first teaser below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.