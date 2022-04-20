The Challenge All Stars Unveils Season 3 Cast and Trailer

The Challenge: All-Stars has been top-tier Challenge content since its premiere a year ago.

Paramount+ today announced a stacked line-up of legendary vets for the third season, which will premiere on Wednesday, May 11, with back-to-back episodes.

The series is also switching up its entry requirements for the new season.

For the first time ever, the series requires past contestants to have qualified for or won a Challenge final.

"THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS will reignite old rivalries and spark new ones as these power players navigate a series of grueling challenges and eliminations, along with some unexpected twists and turns from host T.J. Lavin, as they fight to earn the chance to run the Final and take home their share of $500,000," reads the logline.

"With so much on the line, this season’s All Stars are about to take the game to an all-new level."

Below are the Season 3 contestants:

- Brad Fiorenza: 10 Challenges - 1 Win, 3 Finals / 1 All Stars

- Cynthia Roberts: 2 Challenges - 1 Win

- Darrell Taylor: 9 Challenges - 4 Wins / 2 All Stars - 2 Finals

- Derrick Kosinski: 10 Challenges - 3 Wins, 2 Finals

- Jemmye Carroll: 7 Challenges - 1 Final / 1 All Stars - 1 Final

- Jonna Mannion: 5 Challenges / 2 All Stars - 1 Win, 1 Final

- Jordan Wisely: 6 Challenges - 3 Wins, 1 Final

- Kailah Casillas: 5 Challenges - 1 Final

- KellyAnne Judd: 4 Challenges - 1 Final / 1 All Stars, 1 Final

- Kendal Sheppard: 1 Challenge - 1 Win / 2 All Stars

- Laterrian Wallace: 3 Challenges - 1 Final / 2 All Stars

- Mark Long: 6 Challenges - 2 Wins, 2 Finals / 1 All Stars - 1 Final

- Melinda Collins: 4 Challenges / 1 All Stars - 1 Final

- MJ Garrett: 3 Challenges - 1 Win / 1 All Stars - 1 Win

- Nehemiah Clark: 4 Challenges - 1 Win / 2 All Stars - 1 Final

- Nia Moore: 2 Challenges, 1 Final

- Roni Chance: 2 Challenges - 2 Wins

- Sylvia Elsrode: 3 Challenges - 1 Final

- Syrus Yarbrough: 5 Challenges - 1 Win, 1 Final / 1 All Stars

- Tina Bridges: 5 Challenges - 2 Finals / 1 All Stars

- Tyler Duckworth: 4 Challenges - 2 Wins / 1 All Stars

- Veronica Portillo: 11 Challenges - 3 Wins, 1 Final

- Wes Bergmann: 14 Challenges - 2 Wins, 3 Finals

- Yes Duffy: 3 Challenges - 1 Win / 1 All Stars - 1 Win

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on the cast!

