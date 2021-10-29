The Witcher Season 2 Trailer: It's the End of Days, But Don't Tell Geralt!

The Witcher Season 2 is just months away.

It's been a long wait for fresh episodes of the Netflix fantasy drama, and now we have our biggest taste of the season to date.

During a panel today at the Lucca Comics & Games Convention in Italy, The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, cast members Joey Batey (Jaskier) and Kim Bodnia (Vesemir), Production Designer Andrew Laws, and Costume Designer Lucinda Wright delighted fans with a surprise drop of the highly anticipated main trailer and key art for The Witcher Season 2.

Accompanying the trailer, Netflix also released a new set of first look unit images from the series, which premieres globally on Netflix on Friday December 17th.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen," reads the official logline for Season 2.

"While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

Netflix previously shared episode titles for seven of the eight episodes:

- “A Grain of Truth”

- “Kaer Morhen”

- “What Is Lost”

- “Redanian Intelligence”

- “Turn Your Back”

- “Dear Friend”

- “Voleth Meir”

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family centering around famed monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia.

Geralt is a monster hunter struggling to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

When destiny hurtles Geralt toward a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Content together.

Henry Cavill (Mission Impossible - Fallout, Justice League) leads the cast of The Witcher saga, playing the role of Geralt of Rivia.

Other main cast members include Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders, Wanderlust) as Yennefer and Freya Allan (The War of the Worlds, Into The Badlands) as Ciri.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.