TV Ratings: La Brea Dips in Week 2, The Resident Steady for Emily VanCamp's Farewell

The ratings are in and it was a decent night for NBC.

La Brea Season 1 Episode 2 had 4.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo -- down a tick from last week's premiere.

The Voice (6.9 million/0.8 rating) was also down a little, while New Amsterdam plunged to series lows of 2.9 million/0.3 rating.

Over on FOX, The Resident's sad goodbye for Emily VanCamp had 3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- steady with its previous performance.

Our Kind of People continued on a steady note, drawing 1.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Over on CBS, FBI Tuesdays took a hit with the original series slipping to series lows at 6.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

International (5.9 million/0.5 rating) and Most Wanted (5.5 million/0.5 rating) were both steady.

Bachelor in Paradise had 2.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating with its three-hour finale.

This was another solid performance for the series, proving, once again, that reality TV continues to be a big draw.

Over on The CW, Stargirl did 490,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating. Supergirl followed with 410,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

