Virgin River Season 4 Spoilers: Sexy New Doctor Alert!

Virgin River Season 4 is still a long way off, but at least we have some casting details to tide us over.

TV Line has revealed two new series regulars, and they're sure to get pulses racing.

Mark Ghanimé (The Bold Type) has officially joined the cast as Dr. Cameron Hayek, who is on board as the clinic's “dashing new physician."

"Armed with eye-catching good looks, a razor-sharp intellect, and a smile that could light up the world, Cameron makes an immediate splash in town — especially with the ladies of Virgin River," the character description reads.

We know the series loves a good romance story, so it will be fun to see who Cameron pairs up with.

This could also be a sign that Doc (Tim Matheson) will be scaling back his duties at the clinic.

Throughout Virgin River Season 3, he prepared for a replacement when his health declined.

Now, it looks like he'll be following through on his plans, or at the very least, getting someone else to help out.

Doc will have his hands full after Hope's possibly fatal accident. Will she pull through, or will something more sinister be in the cards during the coming episodes?

TV Line also revealed that Kai Bradbury (Motherland: Fort Salem) will be sticking around on a more permanent basis.

Kai made his debut on the third season finale earlier this year as Doc's grandson, Denny.

According to his official character description, “he shows up in Virgin River to forge a connection with the grandfather he just recently learned about. But Denny comes bearing a dark secret.”

It wouldn't be Virgin River without a string of secrets to keep the drama train running, would it?

Virgin River Season 3 left us with a lot to talk about after its biggest finale yet.

Here are just some of the revelations:

- Mel is pregnant -- and she's not sure the baby is Jack's!

- Preacher was knocked out cold by someone who was supposedly helping Christopher's mother.

- Wes went to crazy lengths to get close to Christopher.

The series is great, and it's good to know Netflix has ordered up a fourth and fifth season, there is a lot of drama to come.

The series also stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Lauren Hammersley, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini, Annette O'Toole, and Chase Petriw.

What are your thoughts on these new cast members?

Hit the comments below.

Catch the first three seasons on Netflix around the globe.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.