Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 4 Episode 3

Did Katherine want to move on with her life?

On A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 3, the ladies celebrated her divorce with a party, but she had to make sense of what it meant to be single.

Sophie Finds Her Way - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Sophie was forced to stand her ground after recent events changed her view on things.

Elsewhere, Gary tried to find out more about the mysterious night he does not recall.

What did he learn?

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 3 Quotes

Sophie: Anna, hi, I heard about what happened with Peter, and I'm sorry for what you're going through.
Anna: Are you? How dare you lie about my husband when he's in a coma and can't defend himself.
Sophie: I wasn't lying.
Anna: He's a good man, and all he ever did was try to help ou, and that's how you thank him? By trying to ruin him? YOu're lucky I don't try to sue you for what you did to him.

Gina; Twelve years of marriage is not a failed marriage, it's an important part of your life.

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 3

