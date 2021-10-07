Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 4 Episode 3

Did Katherine want to move on with her life?

On A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 3, the ladies celebrated her divorce with a party, but she had to make sense of what it meant to be single.

Meanwhile, Sophie was forced to stand her ground after recent events changed her view on things.

Elsewhere, Gary tried to find out more about the mysterious night he does not recall.

What did he learn?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.