A Million Little Things Round Table: Are Sparks Flying Between Katherine and Shanice?

Gary's actions are catching up to him.

But elsewhere on A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 3 Katherine may be making a romantic connection with Shanice, Eddie met the woman who hit him, and Sophie faced Peter's wife.

Join Christine Orlando, Laura Nowak, and Jack Ori as they discuss the hour.

On a scale of 1-10, how surprised at you by the romantic turn teased between Katherine and Shanice? How do you feel about it?

Christine: I give it a 9 for the surprise. I didn't see that coming.

I'm curious to see where this goes. Could Shanice be more than a friend? Katherine just finished sharing how her life has been full of things she "should" do and who she "should" be.

What if that included being anything but heterosexual? How many people have never considered anything else because of societal pressure?

I don't know where they're headed with this, but I'm on board for the journey.

Laura: I'd also give it a 9 for the surprise. We've never seen Katherine into women before. But that doesn't mean anything.

It could be as Christine said because of societal or family pressure. I'm happy to go along for the ride. Shanice and Katherine could work.

Jack: I wasn't all that surprised as I had gotten that vibe last week. But I'll give it a 9, too, for being handled well rather than being played for shock value. I'm also curious to see where this goes and whether Katherine explores her feelings further.

There's also the added factor that Katherine's son has a crush on Shanice's daughter. That could make things complicated in a lot of ways.

What's your reaction to Peter waking up at the end of the hour? Do you think his wife will find anything incriminating in his phone or believe Sophie?

Christine: Well, his wife obviously suspects something if she's unlocking his phone. I hope she finds something, but Peter was pretty careful, so it's doubtful. And then there's the possibility that she might delete it to protect him.

As for Peter waking up…if he remembers everything, then Gary is screwed. If he doesn't remember, Gary's got this ax hanging over his head, always wondering if Peter will get his memory back. Or there's the third option where Peter remembers, doesn't tell the police, and blackmails Gary.

Once again, this was a really stupid plan on Gary's part, and there are no good outcomes here.

Laura: His wife definitely suspected something, and I'm glad she listened to Sophie even if she didn't want to.

Gary is so screwed if Peter remembers anything.

Jack: Agreed with all of the above. I doubt Peter will remember everything unless they go for some twist like Peter blackmailing Gary or people not believing Peter because he had a head injury and may be confused. I don't like either of those options, so I hope they don't go there!

But his wife obviously was suspicious, and I don't know how she's going to react now.

What are your theories regarding the mysterious whereabouts of Gary's hat?

Christine: Did Gary wear his favorite hat to Peter's and then leave it at the scene of the crime?

If he's lucky, he left it at his Dad's, or it really did end up getting donated, or maybe he just can't find it. (That happens to me all the time, and then things pop up where I swear I searched three times.)

This is either a sign that he's moving on from needing Jon, or it's another loose end that can take him down.

Laura: I hope Gary left it elsewhere as I really don't want to see him ruin his life forever. He finally has a family. I loved that Liam liked Gary enough to help him search for that hat.

Jack: I have a feeling Gary left it elsewhere or else, as Christine said, it's hiding in plain sight. He's probably going to be super nervous for a while, and then it'll turn up someplace not associated with Peter's attack.

How do you feel about Eddie's tense moment with Nicole, the woman who hit him, before he was interrupted? What do you think she's going to tell him about that night?

Christine: I know Eddie wants answers, and I hope he gets them, but as Russ pointed out, it won't change anything. Eddie will still be in that wheelchair. But at least he'll have Nicole's part of the story, which will fill in some necessary blanks for him and hopefully help him move forward.

What I hope doesn't happen is that these two become romantically paired. That's just a little too soap opera-cliche for me.

Laura: I hope Eddie gets the answer he wants, but nothing will change the accident or what he lost. He needs to focus on moving on.

Jack: As everyone else said, the only point to this is for Eddie to get the answers he's been searching for and find closure. I'm sure Nicole will tell him how guilty she feels and how and why the accident happened, but it may leave him feeling worse instead of better.

What was your favorite moment from the hour?

Christine: Katherine standing up for herself and demanding her phone back at the Divorce party. Yes, a divorce party can be a good way to move on, but Katherine wasn't ready for that.

Her friends were having a great time, but she wasn't, and pushing her to invite some random guy to a bar for their amusement wasn't fair. I'm proud of Katherine for putting a stop to it because I know that that wasn't easy for her.

Laura: I loved Katherine bring strong and how Maggie and Sophie were there for each other. Just the simple ice cream scene was so nice. It showed them supporting each other.

Jack: I also enjoyed Katherine standing up for herself, but my favorite moment was Theo's posterboard proclamation of love to Keana. That was so cute.

Is there anything else you'd love to discuss?

Christine: Poor Theo. No kid going through puberty wants to be called out about the girl he likes in front of his Dad and all his friends. I'm glad it worked out in the end, but the guys could have toned that down for Theo's sake.

And why couldn't the guys have just told Eddie that Katherine's friends were taking her out for Girls' night? He wouldn't have questioned that.

Also, where's Carter, Katherine's assistant? It's been too long since he's been on screen, and I miss him!

Laura: You're right, Christine, first crushes are rough. Poor Theo. He's so cute too. I loved seeing him pursuing Keana.

Jack: I both laughed and felt bad for Rome when everyone disappeared because of their own dramas just as the game was about to start.

And I agree with everyone else. It was so wrong to tease Theo about his crush in front of the other adults.

