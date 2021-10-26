Watch All American Online: Season 4 Episode 1

Did everyone manage to bounce back following the arrival of some new faces?

On All American Season 4 Episode 1, things took quite the turn when everyone tried to make sense of all the changes.

Doubtful Patience - All American Season 4 Episode 1

Spencer had to come to terms with what happened with Coop and Layla.

Meanwhile, Billy struggled to forgive Spencer for helping Jordan.

How did everyone navigate this new world?

Watch All American Season 4 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic.

All American Season 4 Episode 1 Quotes

Layla: Sorry. Sorry, it's just a bad dream. I'm fine.
J.P.: Are you?
Layla: I am. I promise.

Layla: We should probably get going.
Carrie: There's nowhere else to go. This is it.

All American Season 4 Episode 1 Photos

Jam-Packed Opener - All American Season 4 Episode 1
Coop in the Balance - All American Season 4 Episode 1
Doubtful Patience - All American Season 4 Episode 1
Unable to Commit - All American Season 4 Episode 1
Conflicted Coach - All American Season 4 Episode 1
Bakers Debate - All American Season 4 Episode 1
