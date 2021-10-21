Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 10 Episode 5

Did Casey leave Firehouse 51?

On Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 5, he returned to Chicago, determined to make the right decision.

That meant he also had to speak to Brett about her views on the matter.

Everyone else assembled to say their goodbyes when they realized the ed could be approaching for their best friend.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Chicago Fire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.