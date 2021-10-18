Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 7 Episode 1

What happened to everyone?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 1, we picked up with Will after the blast, and he had something to say to Strand.

Strand kicked off his mission to take over the world, and not many people were interested in his cause.

What did he have to do to prove he was a villain?

Meanwhile, a surprising find at the hotel left everyone concerned for Alicia.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.