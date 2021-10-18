Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 7 Episode 1

What happened to everyone?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 1, we picked up with Will after the blast, and he had something to say to Strand.

Father Morgan - Fear the Walking Dead

Strand kicked off his mission to take over the world, and not many people were interested in his cause.

What did he have to do to prove he was a villain?

Meanwhile, a surprising find at the hotel left everyone concerned for Alicia.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 1 Quotes

Will: That light's not to draw Alicia here.
Strand: No. It's to keep her and everyone else as far away from here as possible.
Will: It won't work. She'll find this place. She'll get through to you.
[Strand picks Will up and throws him off the building.]
Strand: No she won't. She won't have anything to do with me after this.

Henchman: It's going to draw more than the dead, maybe even some of those people you were with before. People like Morgan Jones.
Strand: I'm not worried about him or anyone else.

