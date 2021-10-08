Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 2

Did Meredith opt to leave the hospital behind?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 2, Amelia arrived in Minnesota to find out what was going on with Mer. 

Meanwhile, Richard felt reenergized as he set out to teach a new wave of students at the hospital.

Did it help move things in the right direction?

Elsewhere. Winston treated a patient suffering from kidney failure.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 2 Quotes

I'm not interested in a band-aid. I need something that can make me feel whole again.

Hamilton

Perez: I thought Dr. Grey was teaching the residency program now?
Webber: Who do you think taught Dr. Grey?

