Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 4 Episode 1

Did Magnum manage to hide his new relationship?

On Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 1, there was a lot of drama when he tried to keep his new match on the down-low.

Meanwhile, Higgins realized she had to help her old employer after a stunning turn of events that changed her view on matters.

Elsewhere, Rick got both good and bad news and had to make a decision about where he stood on matters.

Use the video above to watch Magnum P.I. online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.