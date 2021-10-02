Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 4 Episode 1

at .

Did Magnum manage to hide his new relationship?

On Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 1, there was a lot of drama when he tried to keep his new match on the down-low.

On a Mission - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Higgins realized she had to help her old employer after a stunning turn of events that changed her view on matters.

Elsewhere, Rick got both good and bad news and had to make a decision about where he stood on matters.

Watch Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Magnum P.I. online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 1 Quotes

Higgins: And ...
Ethan: And about to be deservedly frustrated.
Higgins: I did not see that coming.

Magnum: I'm in.
T.C.: That was fast.
Magnum: There was a lot less security than I expected.
Rick: And I expected you to lie about how many security guards you had to take out.

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 1

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 1 Photos

Police Assistance - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 1
On a Mission - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 1
Change of Address - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 1
Changes Coming - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 1
Secret Couple - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 1
Temporary Boss - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 1
  1. Magnum P.I.
  2. Magnum P.I. Season 4
  3. Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 1
  4. Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 4 Episode 1